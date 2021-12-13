William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty in June of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 - Credit: Met Police

A "predatory” Beckton man who sexually abused a young girl has been jailed.

William Powell, of East Ham Manor Way was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment today - Monday, December 13 - at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 66-year-old is also subject to a lifetime sexual harm protection order after being found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at the same court in June.

Detective Sergeant Emma Stockman from the Met's East Area CID, said: “Powell abused the trust placed in him, and his offences are truly shocking.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of the actions of a dangerous and predatory offender.

“I thank the victim for having the strength and courage to come forward.

“Without this, his abuse may well have continued and impacted on further victims.

"I hope that the verdict brings the victim some closure, so that they can begin to rebuild their life."

The court heard that allegations of sexual abuse by Powell between July and November 2016 were disclosed to a youth practitioner in May 2018.

Powell, who often referred to himself as Bill, was identified and interviewed by investigating officers but never arrested as he was already in prison for a separate offence.

He was charged in July last year.

Det Sgt Stockman said: “Given the predatory nature of Powell's offending, there is a possibility that he abused other children.

"We urge any further victims to contact police right away – a specially trained team of detectives are ready to listen and support you."