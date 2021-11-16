New sentence date for man who sexually assaulted young girl

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 - Credit: Met Police

A child sex offender from Beckton is set to learn his fate next month when he is due to be sentenced.

William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, is awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a young girl.

The hearing has been listed for December 13. Powell was initially due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 14 but the hearing was adjourned.

He was found guilty at the same court in June of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell in 2018 over incidents two years before, and he was interviewed and charged last year.