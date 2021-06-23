News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

'Dangerous and predatory' Newham man found guilty of child sex assault

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:04 AM June 23, 2021   
William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 - Credit: Met Police

Police have urged any further victims of a 66-year-old man who sexually assaulted a child to come forward.

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.

Allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell in 2018 over incidents two years before, and he was interviewed and charged last year.

Det Sgt Emma Stockman said: “Powell abused the trust placed in him, and his offences are truly shocking. 

"The verdict reflects the seriousness of the actions of a dangerous and predatory offender.

You may also want to watch:

“I thank the victim for having the strength and courage to come forward. Without this, his abuse may well have continued and impacted on further victims."

She added: “Given the predatory nature of Powell's offending, there is a possibility that he abused other children. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters
  2. 2 Investigation launched after two young men stabbed in Newham
  3. 3 Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge
  1. 4 Demand for urgent action as Newham lags behind in Covid-19 jabs
  2. 5 Charting Jack the Ripper's 'rival' in the West Ham murders
  3. 6 Arrests in Ilford and East Ham as police target suspected county lines gang
  4. 7 Looking back: five years since West Ham United left the Boleyn
  5. 8 Dame Vera Lynn memorial campaign announced on first anniversary of star's death
  6. 9 Tokyo or bust for Newham Beagles and Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah
  7. 10 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration

"We urge any further victims to contact police right away – a specially trained team of detectives are ready to listen and support you.”

Powell has been remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 16 for sentencing.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault or rape or anyone who has information about an offender should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tom Holland is Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: â„¢ FAR FROM HOME.

Media

11 films and TV shows shot in Newham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Residents at the Eastern Quay building where the fire took place have lodged complaints about cladding issues there. 

London Fire Brigade

Exploding aerosol cans 'contributed to rapid spread' of Silvertown blaze

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
London Stadium

Coronavirus

London Stadium to host mass Covid-19 jabs event for north east Londoners

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Coronavirus

Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London

Daniel Gayne

person