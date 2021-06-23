Published: 10:04 AM June 23, 2021

Police have urged any further victims of a 66-year-old man who sexually assaulted a child to come forward.

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.

Allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell in 2018 over incidents two years before, and he was interviewed and charged last year.

Det Sgt Emma Stockman said: “Powell abused the trust placed in him, and his offences are truly shocking.

"The verdict reflects the seriousness of the actions of a dangerous and predatory offender.

“I thank the victim for having the strength and courage to come forward. Without this, his abuse may well have continued and impacted on further victims."

She added: “Given the predatory nature of Powell's offending, there is a possibility that he abused other children.

"We urge any further victims to contact police right away – a specially trained team of detectives are ready to listen and support you.”

Powell has been remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 16 for sentencing.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault or rape or anyone who has information about an offender should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.