Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Court date adjourned for Beckton man who sexually assaulted young girl

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:52 AM September 17, 2021   
Beckton man jailed

William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton. - Credit: Met Police

A Beckton man who sexually assaulted a young girl is due to be sentenced next month after a scheduled hearing was adjourned.

William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 14.

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court yesterday (September 16) was adjourned.

Powell was found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.

In May 2018, allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell relating to incidents that occurred between July and November 2016.

Powell was charged on July 14 last year.

Snaresbrook Crown Court
Crime
Newham News

