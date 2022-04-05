Subell Ali, 33, of Landseer Avenue will appear at the Old Bailey on the charge of murder, after an 80-year-old was fatally stabbed - Credit: PA

A man charged with fatally stabbing an 80-year-old woman in Manor Park is to go before the Old Bailey.

Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue on Saturday morning (April 2).

A post-mortem examination undertaken the following day confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

An arrest was made nearby shortly after the incident.

Subell Ali, also of Landseer Avenue, has since been charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court yesterday - April 4 - and will go before the Old Bailey tomorrow (April 6).

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime team are leading the investigation.