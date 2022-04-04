A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Manor Park - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with murder after an 80-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Manor Park over the weekend.

Police found Shotera Bibi with stab injuries at an address on Landseer Avenue at around 10am on Saturday morning (April 2).

Emergency services attended but the 80-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's family have been informed and a post-mortem examination - undertaken yesterday, April 3 - confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Following the incident, an urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area.

A man was detained nearby a short time later and taken into police custody.

Ali Subell, 33, also of Landseer Avenue, has since been charged with murder.

He will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court today (April 4).

The Met’s investigation is led by detectives from its Specialist Crime team.