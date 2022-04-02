Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed in Manor Park.
Police were called at to an address in Landseer Avenue at 9.55am this morning (April 2) to a report of a woman with stab injuries.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance and found a critically injured woman aged in her 80s, Scotland Yard said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
An urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area.
A man in his 30s was detained nearby a short time later and has been taken into police custody.
The Met's murder squad is leading the investigation.
A spokesperson said: "At this early stage, it is thought that the woman and the arrested man were known to each other.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."
Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call 101, ref 2126/02apr.
Alternatively, to remain anonymous, visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity on 0800 555111