Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park by man she knew has been named

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:11 PM April 3, 2022
Updated: 1:20 PM April 3, 2022
A woman in her 80's was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park

Shotera Bibi, 80, was fatally stabbed in Landseer Avenue, Manor Park, on April 2. - Credit: Google

An elderly woman who died after being fatally stabbed in Manor Park has been named.  

Yesterday morning (April 2), officers were called to reports of a woman with stab injuries at an address in Landseer Avenue.  

At the scene Shotera Bibi, 80, was pronounced dead at the address where she lived. 

Her family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will commence today (April 3).  

Following the incident an urgent investigation was launched and officers searched the surrounding area.  

A man in his 30s, who was known to Shotera, was detained nearby to the scene and remains in police custody.  

Enquires are ongoing and any witness or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call 101 stating reference 2126/02apr.  

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, visit crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity on 0800 555111.  

