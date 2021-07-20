Get a Covid-19 jab for a chance to win a signed West Ham United shirt

Published: 5:52 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM July 20, 2021

You could win a signed West Ham United shirt by getting your Covid jab by the end of July. - Credit: NHS North East London CCG

People who have had a Covid jab by the end of this month have the chance to win a signed West Ham United shirt.

The Premier League club, in partnership with the NHS in north east London, is offering a 2020-21 shirt signed by the team to encourage people to get their coronavirus vaccine and share their stories.

For a chance to win, people need to get a vaccine by the end of July and post a picture, video or message on Twitter saying they have had their jab.

A man getting a Covid jab at the London Stadium mass vaccination event in June. - Credit: NHS North East London CCG

GP and North East London CCG chair Dr Jagan John said: “Don’t miss out - get vaccinated and avoid having to self-isolate.

“Having both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine means you may not need to isolate in certain situations so you won’t miss out on work, going to events like football matches, or on holiday.”

West Ham has been supporting the NHS vaccination programme in north east London, including hosting a mass vaccination event at the club’s London Stadium home last month.

Anyone who has been vaccinated already or gets their first dose by the end of July can enter the West Ham shirt competition.

Just include the hashtags #Ihadmyjab and #WestHamComp in the tweet for a chance to win.

The winner will be selected at random by the NHS after July 31.

People who live in north east London boroughs including Tower Hamlets, Newham, Hackney, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering are eligible to enter.

Entrants must be 18 or older and able to prove they have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Book a vaccine appointment at nhs.uk/coronavirus or visit www.eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/where-to-get-vaccinated-in-north-east-london.htm to find a walk-in centre.

There is a centre near London Stadium at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, which is open every day.

Booking is not essential and people will be available to answer questions about the vaccine.