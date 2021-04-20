News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close

Jon King

Published: 3:31 PM April 20, 2021   
The NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London, one of the seven mass vaccination centres

A second Covid-19 vaccination hub is opening at a shopping centre as an exhibition centre's closes.

Another centre at Westfield Stratford City is due to open in May before the vaccination centre at ExCeL London in Royal Victoria Dock closes in June.

It's a move being made to allow the ExCeL's owners time to prepare the venue to host events later this year.

Increased footfall in Stratford and its proximity to public transport links mean it will provide a convenient spot to get inoculated, according to NHS England.

Andrew Hines, a lead group director at Barts Health NHS Trust, said: "We’re delighted to be running a new vaccination centre in such a popular and busy location – which will help us to reach even more people in east London."

In Newham, 108,000 first doses were given up to April 11 - this equates to 29 per cent of the population. 

This includes 92pc of older people in care and 81pc of those aged 75 or above, according to council figures.

The borough has the highest number of young people anywhere in the country, with 36.5pc of its population under 24 years old, according to the town hall.

