Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close
- Credit: PA
A second Covid-19 vaccination hub is opening at a shopping centre as an exhibition centre's closes.
Another centre at Westfield Stratford City is due to open in May before the vaccination centre at ExCeL London in Royal Victoria Dock closes in June.
It's a move being made to allow the ExCeL's owners time to prepare the venue to host events later this year.
Increased footfall in Stratford and its proximity to public transport links mean it will provide a convenient spot to get inoculated, according to NHS England.
Andrew Hines, a lead group director at Barts Health NHS Trust, said: "We’re delighted to be running a new vaccination centre in such a popular and busy location – which will help us to reach even more people in east London."
You may also want to watch:
In Newham, 108,000 first doses were given up to April 11 - this equates to 29 per cent of the population.
This includes 92pc of older people in care and 81pc of those aged 75 or above, according to council figures.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-student who got MIT scholarship sets up tutor business to help others
- 2 'Council houses now': Protesters stage action over empty homes
- 3 Website helps disadvantaged youth understand job roles to raise aspirations
- 4 Anonymous tip off could hold key to murder of Sami Sidhom three years later
- 5 Newham to start weekly recycling collections
- 6 Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close
- 7 Newham foster carers on 'most rewarding and uplifting experience'
- 8 Police officer jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate
- 9 Town hall chiefs back £3m purchase of Plaistow property for rough sleeper centre
- 10 Feminism, corner shops and bricks: Here's what's happening in Newham Heritage Month
The borough has the highest number of young people anywhere in the country, with 36.5pc of its population under 24 years old, according to the town hall.