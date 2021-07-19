Walk-in Week: People urged to attend pop-up Covid vaccine clinics

Published: 6:16 PM July 19, 2021

Newham residents are being encouraged to take up their Covid vaccinations as part of Walk-in Week.

Pop-up clinics will be held across the borough this week for people to attend and get their jab.

Walk-in Week launches today (July 19), the same day as most legal restrictions put in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in England have been lifted by the government.

The council said almost 200,000 people in Newham have had their first vaccine jab - equating to around 70 per cent of adults - with 118,000 of those also getting their second dose.

The Recorder reported on Friday (July 16) that official data showed coronavirus cases rose from 633 in the seven days to July 4 to 722 in the week to July 11.

A council spokesperson said the Delta variant is still posing "a major concern" because of the risks of contagion.

"The focus is on making sure those who are currently unprotected have easy, convenient access to vaccinations."

East Ham Leisure Centre is hosting vaccination clinics on 22-25 July. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Among the locations where pop-up clinics can be found during the week include Essex Lodge in Plaistow, Sir Ludwig Guttmann in Stratford and Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate.

Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said: “Covid-19 has hit our residents hardest – we have seen some of the highest rates of infection, serious illness and death.

"We have lost family members, loved ones, jobs and businesses so it is essential our community comes together to do all we can to combat the spread as infections rise.

“The easiest way to keep your loved ones safe is by taking up the vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre as soon as you can.”

Ms Fiaz has also announced that she wants the borough's residents to continue wearing masks until case rates have fallen.

The council said anyone interested in attending a pop-up clinic does not need an NHS number or GP registration.

Residents under 40 are advised to attend a Pfizer clinic or pharmacy offering the Moderna jab.

Those who received their first vaccine dose eight weeks ago can attend to get their second jab of the same type.

For a full list of dates and times of the clinics and for more information, visit newham.gov.uk/walkinweek.