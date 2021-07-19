News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Health

Walk-in Week: People urged to attend pop-up Covid vaccine clinics

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:16 PM July 19, 2021   
A Covid jab is given at East Ham Leisure Centre.

A Covid jab is given at East Ham Leisure Centre. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Newham residents are being encouraged to take up their Covid vaccinations as part of Walk-in Week.

Pop-up clinics will be held across the borough this week for people to attend and get their jab.

Walk-in Week launches today (July 19), the same day as most legal restrictions put in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in England have been lifted by the government.

The council said almost 200,000 people in Newham have had their first vaccine jab - equating to around 70 per cent of adults - with 118,000 of those also getting their second dose.

The Recorder reported on Friday (July 16) that official data showed coronavirus cases rose from 633 in the seven days to July 4 to 722 in the week to July 11.

A council spokesperson said the Delta variant is still posing "a major concern" because of the risks of contagion.

You may also want to watch:

"The focus is on making sure those who are currently unprotected have easy, convenient access to vaccinations."

East Ham Leisure Centre

East Ham Leisure Centre is hosting vaccination clinics on 22-25 July. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Among the locations where pop-up clinics can be found during the week include Essex Lodge in Plaistow, Sir Ludwig Guttmann in Stratford and Woodgrange Medical Practice in Forest Gate.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 16, found stabbed in Custom House
  2. 2 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
  3. 3 Fares Maatou death: Teens plead not guilty to murder
  1. 4 Appeal to find missing woman who often visits Stratford and Forest Gate
  2. 5 Man charged with drink driving after Beckton flyover crash
  3. 6 Newham anti-racists show solidarity with Rashford, Sancho and Saka
  4. 7 The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week
  5. 8 Ilford and East Ham men due in court accused of drug dealing offences
  6. 9 Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train
  7. 10 Pablo Fornals takes West Ham number 8 shirt

Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham, said: “Covid-19 has hit our residents hardest – we have seen some of the highest rates of infection, serious illness and death.

"We have lost family members, loved ones, jobs and businesses so it is essential our community comes together to do all we can to combat the spread as infections rise.

“The easiest way to keep your loved ones safe is by taking up the vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre as soon as you can.”

Ms Fiaz has also announced that she wants the borough's residents to continue wearing masks until case rates have fallen.

The council said anyone interested in attending a pop-up clinic does not need an NHS number or GP registration.

Residents under 40 are advised to attend a Pfizer clinic or pharmacy offering the Moderna jab.

Those who received their first vaccine dose eight weeks ago can attend to get their second jab of the same type.

For a full list of dates and times of the clinics and for more information, visit newham.gov.uk/walkinweek.

Coronavirus
Newham Council
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A shop at 91 Upton Lane, Forest Gate

Retail

Plans to turn Forest Gate corner shop into restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Forest Gate.

London Ambulance Service

Woman rushed to hospital after Forest Gate crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Manor Park

London Fire Brigade

Two cars destroyed in Manor Park workshop fire

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A man wearing a face mask on Oxford Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that coron

Coronavirus

New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon