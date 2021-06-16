London Stadium to host mass Covid-19 jabs event for north east Londoners

Published: 12:04 PM June 16, 2021

A mass NHS vaccination clinic is to be held at the London Stadium in Stratford.

People living in north east London are invited to have their first Covid-19 jab at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue on Saturday, June 19.

The event is being held from 10am to 8pm, but only eligible people who have pre-booked can attend; there are no walk-in vaccinations on the day.

Bookings are open to anyone in eligible groups living in Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets or Waltham Forest who still require their first vaccination.

To book an appointment, people need to register with Eventbrite here.

The NHS is currently offering jabs to those aged 21 and over, but inoculations are expected to be available to 18- to 20-year-olds by this weekend.

Full details of who is eligible are on the NHS website.

Dr Jagan John has encouraged anyone eligible who has not yet had their first jab to book an appointment. - Credit: Mark Sepple

Dr Jagan John, who chairs NHS North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Our teams have done an amazing job working quickly to get ready to meet the tough logistical challenges of delivering the vaccinations.

"The coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated is the best form of protection against Covid-19.

"When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and helping to protect the whole community."

The event is part of efforts to encourage people to come forward for the vaccine, increase uptake among communities and ensure no one is left behind.

Jabs will be led by a clinical team from East London NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Paul Gilluley, chief medical officer for the trust, said: "With the rapid spread of the coronavirus variants, it is especially important as many people are vaccinated as soon as possible."

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz added that it is vital anyone eligible who has not had the vaccination makes an appointment.

Chief executive of London Stadium, Graham Gilmore, said he felt proud to support the brilliant work of the NHS by making the home of West Ham United FC available.

Baroness Karren Brady, vice-chairman of the club, said getting as many people vaccinated as possible will save lives and is the best way to beat Covid-19.

“West Ham United is proud to continue our strong partnership with our NHS trusts. This is an important step on the road to all of us enjoying the things we love doing together," she added.

For more, visit eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/covid-19-vaccination-programme.htm