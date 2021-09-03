Plea as council recommends closing Newham City Farm for good

Published: 3:43 PM September 3, 2021

A report has recommended the permanent closure of Newham City Farm. Pictured are Petra and Niamh Francis at a protest outside the venue on August 29. - Credit: Ken Mears

The closure of Newham City Farm has been recommended in a report put before town hall chiefs.

Newham Council cabinet members are set to vote on whether the farm in Stansfeld Road, Beckton, should close for good.

Concerns about the move had been raised in August, with the key decision about its future scheduled for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 7.

Doubts have been raised over the future of Newham City Farm in Beckton - one of London's oldest. - Credit: Paul Bennett

A petition to save the venue has gained almost 4,000 signatures, while up to 100 people protested outside the farm on August 29, according to the organisers.

Campaigner Jenny Mwangura said: "I was shocked and saddened to read the report and find the recommendation to close the farm had been made without community consultation.

"Feelings are running high. Everyone wants the farm reopened and is prepared to fight for this."

A poster used by campaigners whose petition to save Newham City Farm has gained almost 4,000 signatures. - Credit: Pip Smith

A council spokesperson said no final decision has been made.

"Whatever decision is taken, the council is committed to ensuring the farm area remains a publicly accessible green space for use by the community," she added.

The farm was closed to the public in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In November, inspectors identified a "considerable" number of failings in how it had been run, the report says.

Some animals have since been moved and disciplinary procedures begun. A court case has also been set in motion following alleged breaches of animal welfare legislation, the report adds.

It also notes the farm is suffering from long-term under-investment and has remained largely unchanged since opening, with "significant" funds required to bring it up to welfare standards.

The site presents a "unique opportunity" to develop a plan for parks in Beckton in line with the community's needs, the report notes.

Green gyms, active travel, play facilities, veg plots or more trees and woodland could be among the plans to be consulted on.

The closure of the farm, which was free to enter, would also help address the "pressure" of its £440,000 annual running costs, the report notes.

As a child Jenny Mwangura attended the farm's opening in 1977. - Credit: Ken Mears

Jenny said: "We hope the mayor and councillors will vote to keep the farm open."

She added campaigners would like to work with Newham to agree a plan to reopen.

Options to do nothing, seek outside investment or hand the site to another organisation are not recommended by the report's authors.

Sue Abdelgalil at the protest to save Newham City Farm on August 29. - Credit: Ken Mears

Protesters are due to gather outside Newham Town Hall in East Ham ahead of the meeting, which starts at 5pm.