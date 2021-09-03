Plea as council recommends closing Newham City Farm for good
- Credit: Ken Mears
The closure of Newham City Farm has been recommended in a report put before town hall chiefs.
Newham Council cabinet members are set to vote on whether the farm in Stansfeld Road, Beckton, should close for good.
Concerns about the move had been raised in August, with the key decision about its future scheduled for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 7.
A petition to save the venue has gained almost 4,000 signatures, while up to 100 people protested outside the farm on August 29, according to the organisers.
Campaigner Jenny Mwangura said: "I was shocked and saddened to read the report and find the recommendation to close the farm had been made without community consultation.
"Feelings are running high. Everyone wants the farm reopened and is prepared to fight for this."
A council spokesperson said no final decision has been made.
You may also want to watch:
"Whatever decision is taken, the council is committed to ensuring the farm area remains a publicly accessible green space for use by the community," she added.
The farm was closed to the public in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham
- 2 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
- 3 Memorial football match hosted for 24-year-old who died of cancer
- 4 Man in 'critical condition' after crash in Canning Town
- 5 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
- 6 Free dips and strips on offer to first 250 customers to new Stratford chicken shop
- 7 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 8 Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town
- 9 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 10 Jailed Maryland man who made £1m from forged ID ordered to repay nearly £30k
In November, inspectors identified a "considerable" number of failings in how it had been run, the report says.
Some animals have since been moved and disciplinary procedures begun. A court case has also been set in motion following alleged breaches of animal welfare legislation, the report adds.
It also notes the farm is suffering from long-term under-investment and has remained largely unchanged since opening, with "significant" funds required to bring it up to welfare standards.
The site presents a "unique opportunity" to develop a plan for parks in Beckton in line with the community's needs, the report notes.
Green gyms, active travel, play facilities, veg plots or more trees and woodland could be among the plans to be consulted on.
The closure of the farm, which was free to enter, would also help address the "pressure" of its £440,000 annual running costs, the report notes.
Jenny said: "We hope the mayor and councillors will vote to keep the farm open."
She added campaigners would like to work with Newham to agree a plan to reopen.
Options to do nothing, seek outside investment or hand the site to another organisation are not recommended by the report's authors.
Protesters are due to gather outside Newham Town Hall in East Ham ahead of the meeting, which starts at 5pm.