Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 5:13 PM August 18, 2021   
Annual picture to mark the start of Spring - Newham City Farm's baby animals.

Doubts have been raised over the future of Newham City Farm in Beckton - one of London's oldest. - Credit: Paul Bennett

Questions have been raised over the future of Newham City Farm.

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs are set to discuss the farm in Stansfeld Road, Beckton which has welcomed visitors since 1977.

It follows the site's closure in the Covid-19 pandemic during which time the local authority carried out an inspection and maintenance work.

The Newborns at Newham City farm

Newborns at Newham City Farm which has welcomed visitors since 1977. - Credit: Steve Poston

Two members of staff were suspended as a result of the inspection with legal proceedings pending and the farm gates remaining shut to the public.

A council spokesperson said: "No final decision has been taken on the farm yet. The council’s scrutiny committee [has] met and looked at the farm and the options.

"The cabinet will make a final decision on the future in the next couple of months."

Clementine, a 300 kiliogram sow, has given birth to seven piglets at Newham City Farm.

Clementine, a 300 kiliogram sow, after giving birth to seven piglets at Newham City Farm in 2013. - Credit: Isabel Infantes

Newham City Farm is one of London’s oldest and includes goats, sheep, poultry, horses, cows, pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs, geese, ducks and aviary birds.

The town hall says money is still being spent to ensure the animals are well looked after.

Located at King Georges Playing Field on the border of Beckton and Custom House, the farm was leased to Community Links in 2009, but the lease was relinquished in 2014.

The two-week-old bull calf with mother Primrose at Newham City Farm.

A two-week-old bull calf with mother Primrose at Newham City Farm. - Credit: Isabel Infantes

It was then run by Active Newham until 2017 when it was handed back to the council.

Resident Kim Davey described the farm as a lifeline for the community and urged people not to accept it disappearing.

Fellow resident, Jon Hague, said: "The farm provides [an] accessible way for residents to have meaningful contact with animals and livestock.

"No one wants [it] shut."

A Billy goat at Newham City Farm

A Billy goat at Newham City Farm. - Credit: David Mirzoeff

The council spokesperson said: "Whatever decision is taken the farm area will remain as publicly accessible greenspace for use by the community."

Jenny Mwangura, who took her children when they were young, said: "It will be very sad if they decide to close it. It's such a valuable resource."

The council is drawing up a masterplan for parks in Beckton later this year to cover the farm, King George V Park, New Beckton Park, Beckton District Park and Beckton Corridor.

Poppy and its newborn piglets at Newham City Farm.

Poppy and newborn piglets at Newham City Farm. - Credit: Isabel Infantes

Newham's spokesperson said the sites need investment and could be linked to form a network of greenspace for the community.

Newham Council
Newham News

