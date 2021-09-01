Crowds cry 'save Newham City Farm' in Beckton protest

Video

Published: 1:52 PM September 1, 2021

Residents protest about the possible closure of the Newham City Farm in Beckton. - Credit: Ken Mears

A group of protesters has called on the council not to permanently shut Newham City Farm.

About 50 people cried "save our farm" outside the locked gates of the site in Stansfeld Road, Beckton in a demonstration on Sunday, August 29.

About 50 people attended the protest on August 29. - Credit: Ken Mears

It follows the farm's closure in the Covid-19 pandemic, during which time the council carried out an inspection and suspended two members of staff.

There are plans to discuss the site's future at a meeting of Newham Council cabinet chiefs.

Jenny Mwangura was there when the farm opened in 1977. - Credit: Ken Mears

Jenny Mwangura, who was there when Princess Anne opened the farm in 1977, said: "If the council do decide to shut the farm, it's going to be such a loss of an invaluable educational and community resource.

"If it shuts, it's never going to reopen so it's really important we all come together as a community to let the council know our feelings."

Protesters gathered outside the gates of Newham City Farm. - Credit: Ken Mears

A petition urging Newham to keep the farm has amassed more than 3,000 signatures.

George Thompson, who was at the protest, explained how the farm is an important part of the community as it provides work experience opportunities for youngsters.

Newham City Farm is one of the capital's oldest. - Credit: Ken Mears

Sue Abdelgalil vowed supporters would continue the fight to keep the site, which is one of the oldest city farms in the capital.

Fellow protester Brian Pittendrigh described the continued closure as an "absolute disgrace" and hailed the farm's mental health benefits.

"It's time it was reinstated properly," he added.

Cllr Quintin Peppiatt (Lab, East Ham South) said: "[The farm] was a great resource for the children of Newham in terms of finding out about ecology and animal health."

He expressed sadness at the venue possibly closing for good.

Petra, aged eight, and Niamh Francis, four, said they felt upset by the possible closure. - Credit: Ken Mears

The local authority has insisted that whatever happens to the farm, the site will remain as public green space.

But Dave Green challenged Newham's bid to draw up a plan for parks in Beckton, which include the farm.

He called for Newham City Farm to remain so it could continue to benefit the community and not be vulnerable to attracting antisocial behaviour.

Dave Green and Karen Webb Green who has called on the council to make its plans known. - Credit: Ken Mears

Karen Webb Green called on Newham to make clear what is happening to the farm.

'We want this farm in our future!' - Credit: Ken Mears

Newham Council has pledged to consult on its parks plans for Beckton with residents, schools and community groups.

"We want to take the opportunity of finding out what people would like to see in this area and what sort of facilities people want," a spokesperson said.