News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Beckton man due to be sentenced for sexual assault of young girl

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:36 AM October 14, 2021   
Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Beckton man William Powell is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A Beckton man who sexually assaulted a young girl is due to be sentenced today (Thursday, October 14).

William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.

Beckton man jailed

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton will be sentenced on September 16 at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. - Credit: Met Police

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on September 16 was adjourned.

Snaresbrook Crown Court
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ultra Low Emission Zone is due to expand in October

Travel

How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Flytipped waste

Environment News

Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks

Bonfire Night

Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021

Ben Lynch

Logo Icon