Beckton man due to be sentenced for sexual assault of young girl
Published: 10:36 AM October 14, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images
A Beckton man who sexually assaulted a young girl is due to be sentenced today (Thursday, October 14).
William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.
The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on September 16 was adjourned.