Beckton man due to be sentenced for sexual assault of young girl

Published: 10:36 AM October 14, 2021

Beckton man William Powell is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A Beckton man who sexually assaulted a young girl is due to be sentenced today (Thursday, October 14).

William Powell, 66, of East Ham Manor Way, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 17.

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton will be sentenced on September 16 at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. - Credit: Met Police

The date was set after a scheduled appearance at the same court on September 16 was adjourned.