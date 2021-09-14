News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Otas Sarkus: Three men arrested after Upton Park fatal shooting

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:07 PM September 14, 2021   
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Otas Sarkus, 20, from Plaistow died in hospital two days after being found injured in Raymond Road. - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Plaistow man Otas Sarkus in Upton Park.

The men - aged 28, 31 and 29 – are in custody after being arrested earlier today (Tuesday, September 14) on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Otas, who was 20, died in hospital on August 20 after being found with a gunshot injury in Raymond Road two nights earlier.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with his killing.

A second man was also found injured on a Route 238 bus in Plashet Grove on the night of August 18, but police say his condition is not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug.

People can visit https://mipp.police.uk/ to submit any photos, footage or other information which may be of relevance.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

