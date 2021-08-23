Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion' who was 'loving towards everyone'

Published: 3:45 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM August 23, 2021

Otas Sarkus, 20, died on Friday August 20 after he was shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park, on Wednesday August 18. - Credit: Met Police

Tributes have been paid to Otas Sarkus, who died following a double shooting in Upton Park.

Otas's uncle Giedrius Matulaitis has described the family's heartbreak at the loss of a "loved boy".

He said: "He was a very good boy, very helpful. He was loving towards everyone and everyone loved him. God bless this innocent boy."

Giedrius explained how Otas and his girlfriend had been planning their life together and he was looking forward to getting his driving licence.

Flowers in Raymond Road where Otas was found by the police and paramedics last Wednesday (August 18). - Credit: Jon King

A fundraising page to help the family meet the funeral costs has seen donations pour in since it launched on Sunday, August 22. Within 24 hours, it has raised almost £3,000.

Samantha McGrath, who organised the page with her sister Halle, said: "We all loved him and we are dearly going to miss him.

"He never harmed or hurt anyone. He had a bright future ahead of him and sadly it was all cut short."

Otas's uncle Giedrius has spoken of the family's heartbreak. - Credit: Jon King

An only child, Otas was a former pupil at Lister Community School in Plaistow and had been studying at college.

Samantha - whose brother Leo was a best friend of Otas's since primary school - said: "Everyone knew what a kind-hearted person he was.

"We used to say he had the heart of a lion because he was full of strength. He was so compassionate and loving. He would help anyone. He was always giving."

Candles placed in tribute to Otas who was just 20-years-old. - Credit: Jon King

To date there have been no arrests or charges following the shooting on Wednesday, August 18.

Police and paramedics found Otas in Raymond Road after they were called at 10.50pm.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but died two days later. The police have launched a murder investigation with officers supporting the family, according to the Met Police.

Tributes to Otas in Raymond Road. - Credit: Jon King

A second man who was found with a gunshot injury on a Route 238 bus in Plashet Grove was also hospitalised.

A Met Police spokesperson said the 18-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.

The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the killing to come forward. - Credit: Jon King

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit photos, footage or information about the incident, visit mipp.police.uk

Visit GoFundMe to donate to the fundraising appeal.