Published: 7:34 AM September 14, 2021

Otas Sarkus, 20, died on Friday August 20 after he was shot in Raymond Road, Upton Park, on Wednesday August 18. - Credit: Met Police

A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward has been made available to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in regards to the murder of Otas Sarkus.

The 20-year-old who lived in Plaistow was shot twice in the head on Raymond Road, Newham, near Upton Park Underground station, on August 18 at around 10.50pm.

He was rushed to hospital but died two days later.

Detectives have previously issued an appeal asking for information about the movements of a white Volvo 4x4, the occupants of which are believed to be connected.

Police believe this white Volvo was used in the shooting of Otas Sarkus in Upton Park and are appealing for more information about it. - Credit: Met Police

The car had been stolen from Manor Park on June 14 and was found burning in the early hours of August 19.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are certain that somebody will know who is linked to this murder and will have crucial answers that are vital to getting justice for Otas’ relatives.

“It’s hard to imagine the suffering this young man’s family and friends must be experiencing, which is why our charity is offering our cast-iron guarantee of anonymity to whoever comes forward and tells us what they know.

“Crimestoppers supports people by giving them the options when it comes to reporting crime. We are here to help people do the right thing.”

The Recorder has already published tributes to Otas, who was described as a ‘helpful’ and ‘loving’ boy.

Candles placed in tribute to Otas who was just 20-years-old. - Credit: Jon King

Detective inspector Louise Caveen said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to analyse evidence as we work towards establishing who murdered Otas Surkas but we also need the help of the community.

“I am sure there are people out there who know who did this. I hope the offer of this reward may help whoever is in possession of that information to think a little bit harder about doing the right thing and come forward to assist.

“Otas’s family and friends have been left devastated by his murder and they deserve justice.”

Information must be passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.