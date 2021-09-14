Otas Sarkus: £10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in Newham murder
- Credit: Met Police
A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward has been made available to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in regards to the murder of Otas Sarkus.
The 20-year-old who lived in Plaistow was shot twice in the head on Raymond Road, Newham, near Upton Park Underground station, on August 18 at around 10.50pm.
He was rushed to hospital but died two days later.
Detectives have previously issued an appeal asking for information about the movements of a white Volvo 4x4, the occupants of which are believed to be connected.
The car had been stolen from Manor Park on June 14 and was found burning in the early hours of August 19.
Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We are certain that somebody will know who is linked to this murder and will have crucial answers that are vital to getting justice for Otas’ relatives.
“It’s hard to imagine the suffering this young man’s family and friends must be experiencing, which is why our charity is offering our cast-iron guarantee of anonymity to whoever comes forward and tells us what they know.
“Crimestoppers supports people by giving them the options when it comes to reporting crime. We are here to help people do the right thing.”
The Recorder has already published tributes to Otas, who was described as a ‘helpful’ and ‘loving’ boy.
Detective inspector Louise Caveen said: “My team continues to work tirelessly to analyse evidence as we work towards establishing who murdered Otas Surkas but we also need the help of the community.
Most Read
- 1 Steven Fry stabbing: Custom House victim named in murder investigation
- 2 Watch the moment 'stolen' car drives into vehicles in East Ham
- 3 Jailed: 'Sadistically cruel' East Ham man who raped, assaulted victim
- 4 Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man fatally stabbed
- 5 Author examines 'dreadful' school in Forest Gate where 26 boys died in fire
- 6 Protesters target DSEI arms fair at ExCeL London in Royal Docks
- 7 Silvertown man jailed after police seize drugs with street value of £750k
- 8 Who is 'mystery caller' with several anonymous tip offs about stabbing?
- 9 Newham City Farm to close for good after almost 45 years
- 10 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
“I am sure there are people out there who know who did this. I hope the offer of this reward may help whoever is in possession of that information to think a little bit harder about doing the right thing and come forward to assist.
“Otas’s family and friends have been left devastated by his murder and they deserve justice.”
Information must be passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.