A man was arrested earlier today - April 27 - on suspicion of murder by officers investigating the killing of Elliot Francique (pictured) - Credit: PA

A man has been arrested by officers investigating the murder of Elliot Francique.

The 20-year-old victim was found with multiple knife wounds by police last Tuesday - April 19 - in his bedroom at a house in Hudson Close.

Despite treatment by paramedics he died at the scene.

A man, also aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (Wednesday, April 27).

He was taken into custody, where he remains.

Scotland Yard say Elliot was subjected to a “frenzied attack”, which was reportedly carried out by a black male who forced his way into the property.

After stabbing the victim several times, the perpetrator left scene on foot - firstly onto Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green.

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, leading the probe, said: “Our investigation is making good progress and we have carried out door to door enquiries and examined hours of CCTV footage.

“I am grateful to those people who have already come forward to speak with us and urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet been in touch to call us without delay."

Anyone with information is asked to call 0208 3451 570 or 101 as the non-emergency number - quoting 4484/19APR.