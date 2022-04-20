News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Breaking

Police launch probe after man found stabbed to death in Plaistow

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:42 PM April 20, 2022
Updated: 1:55 PM April 20, 2022
A man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Hudson Close, Plaistow

A man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Hudson Close, Plaistow - Credit: Google

A 20-year-old man who was found with stab wounds in Plaistow yesterday died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Met police officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were mobilised at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon - Tuesday, April 19 - following reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Hudson Close.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they know the man's identity, according to Scotland Yard.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers, a spokesperson said. 

"At this very early stage there have been no arrests," they added.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances and a crime scene is in place."

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men charged with kidnap and blackmail after incident reported in Clayhall
  2. 2 Police launch probe after man found stabbed to death in Plaistow
  3. 3 MasterChef 2022: Stratford cook to take part in final week of heats
  1. 4 Cost of living crisis: Where to find support services
  2. 5 Man arrested after police officer slashed by machete in Forest Gate
  3. 6 Jailed: East Ham county line drug dealer caught in Dagenham
  4. 7 Teenager arrested after boy, 13, stabbed near Little Ilford Park
  5. 8 Full list of Newham candidates in local elections on May 5
  6. 9 Car crashes into motorcyclist after police chase on A13
  7. 10 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

In an online post, Newham Council said: "Our condolences go out to the friends and family affected by this event."

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting reference CAD 4484/19Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Newham Council
Metropolitan Police
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's equaliser against Burnley at London Stadium

West Ham players 'close to tears' over Westwood injury

PA Sport

Logo Icon
Police would like to trace this man, who is believed to be the victim of a robbery

London Live News

Can you help find victim of knifepoint robbery in Stratford?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Linden Crick, of Woodford Avenue, Ilford, who squirted acid in the face of a teenage boy he was attempting to rob in Newham 

Court Watch

Teenager's sentence increased following 'cowardly' acid attack

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering the veteran Conservative MP

London Live News

Jailed: Man who murdered David Amess will never be released from prison

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon