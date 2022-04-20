Breaking

A man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Hudson Close, Plaistow - Credit: Google

A 20-year-old man who was found with stab wounds in Plaistow yesterday died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Met police officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were mobilised at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon - Tuesday, April 19 - following reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Hudson Close.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they know the man's identity, according to Scotland Yard.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers, a spokesperson said.

"At this very early stage there have been no arrests," they added.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances and a crime scene is in place."

In an online post, Newham Council said: "Our condolences go out to the friends and family affected by this event."

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting reference CAD 4484/19Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.