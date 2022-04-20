News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Victim stabbed to death in own home in ‘brutal, targeted’ attack

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:02 PM April 20, 2022
A 20-year-old man was killed on Tuesday - April 19 - at a home in Hudson Close, in Plaistow

A 20-year-old man was fatally injured in a “brutal, targeted” killing just after 3.20pm on Tuesday - April 19 - at a home in Hudson Close, in Plaistow, Scotland Yard said. - Credit: Google

A 20-year-old man has been murdered after an attacker dressed in black forced his way into his home and stabbed him to death.

Scotland Yard said the victim was fatally injured in the “brutal, targeted” killing shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday - April 19 - at a home in Hudson Close, Plaistow.

Officers, along with land and air ambulance crews, tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

His family are aware.

DCI Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation into the murder, said: “Although we are at the early stage of our investigation, we know that the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home and stabbed him a number of times before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green.

“The suspect was a black male dressed in all black clothing. The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family.

"I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please make the call."

The detective also encouraged anyone who was driving in the area to check their dashcam footage.

Police patrols will be boosted in the area in the wake of the killing.

DCS Richard Tucker, who is in charge of policing in Newham, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that another young life has been needlessly taken by violence in east London.

“I know that this horrific incident will send shockwaves through our communities and I would like to reassure local people that we are doing all we can to support our homicide colleagues as they progress their investigation.

“A young man’s life has been ended in his own home, where he should have been safe. His family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss and my thoughts are with them today."

He continued: “The community can expect to see a more visible police presence in the area around Plaistow to provide reassurance and to make officers available to discuss any concerns that people may have – please do approach them as they make their patrols.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 020 83451 570 or 101, quoting the reference 4484/19APR.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

