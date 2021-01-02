Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
The victim of a fatal stabbing has been named by police as 28-year-old Abiola Olalekan Akerele.
He was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday (December 29) and police were called at 3.18pm.
A teenager, who was arrested on the same day, has now been charged with his murder.
Police have confirmed he is Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road in East Ham and that he is due to appear in Thames Magistrates' Court today.
On Friday, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody.
Det InspJoanna Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide), said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are working tirelessly to give Abiola's family the answers they deserve.
"This took place in daylight, in a residential area, at a time when we know many people were in their homes.
"I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident.
"I urge those people to get in touch."
Most Read
- 1 Newham primaries to delay reopening
- 2 Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing
- 3 Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in East Ham
- 4 Moyes hails special West Ham win at Everton
- 5 Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision in Canning Town
- 6 Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder
- 7 Jailed: Man who attacked police with an axe in Plaistow
- 8 Newham's top cop recognised in New Year's Honours
- 9 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
- 10 Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Mr Akerele, who had been stabbed.
London’s Air Ambulance also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A special post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
Mr Akerele's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.