News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 12:59 PM January 2, 2021    Updated: 1:03 PM January 2, 2021
Abiola Olalekan Akerele

Abiola Olalekan Akerele was fatally stabbed in East Ham on December 29, 2020 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The victim of a fatal stabbing has been named by police as 28-year-old Abiola Olalekan Akerele.

He was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday (December 29) and police were called at 3.18pm.

A teenager, who was arrested on the same day, has now been charged with his murder.

Police have confirmed he is Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road in East Ham and that he is due to appear in Thames Magistrates' Court today.

Stondon Walk

Stondon Walk in East Ham - Credit: Google Maps

On Friday, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody.

Det InspJoanna Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide), said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are working tirelessly to give Abiola's family the answers they deserve.

"This took place in daylight, in a residential area, at a time when we know many people were in their homes.

"I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident.

"I urge those people to get in touch."

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham primaries to delay reopening
  2. 2 Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing
  3. 3 Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in East Ham
  1. 4 Moyes hails special West Ham win at Everton
  2. 5 Appeal after motorcyclist injured in collision in Canning Town
  3. 6 Man stabbed to death in East Ham named; teenager charged with murder
  4. 7 Jailed: Man who attacked police with an axe in Plaistow
  5. 8 Newham's top cop recognised in New Year's Honours
  6. 9 Witness appeal after shooting in Forest Gate
  7. 10 Plaistow man pleads guilty to murder of Kelly Stewart

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Mr Akerele, who had been stabbed.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A special post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Mr Akerele's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crime

Man found stabbed and shot in Forest Gate

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Hospitals under 'significant pressure' and treating Covid patients in...

Tom Ambrose

person

Health

NHS Nightingale London still 'on standby' as patient numbers pass April...

Jon King And Pa

person

Calls for London schools to remain closed in January

Joe Talora, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon