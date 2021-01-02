Published: 12:59 PM January 2, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM January 2, 2021

Abiola Olalekan Akerele was fatally stabbed in East Ham on December 29, 2020 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The victim of a fatal stabbing has been named by police as 28-year-old Abiola Olalekan Akerele.

He was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Stondon Walk, East Ham, on Tuesday (December 29) and police were called at 3.18pm.

A teenager, who was arrested on the same day, has now been charged with his murder.

Police have confirmed he is Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road in East Ham and that he is due to appear in Thames Magistrates' Court today.

Stondon Walk in East Ham - Credit: Google Maps

On Friday, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of murder and both remain in custody.

Det InspJoanna Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide), said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are working tirelessly to give Abiola's family the answers they deserve.

"This took place in daylight, in a residential area, at a time when we know many people were in their homes.

"I believe that there will be people in the local community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident.

"I urge those people to get in touch."

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Mr Akerele, who had been stabbed.

London’s Air Ambulance also attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A special post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Mr Akerele's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.