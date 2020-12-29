Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in East Ham

Breaking

Published: 5:43 PM December 29, 2020

A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to Stondon Walk, East Ham, at 3.18pm today (Tuesday, December 29) following reports of an attack on a man.

Officers and paramedics found the 28-year-old who had been stabbed. London’s Air Ambulance was also deployed.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been made aware.

There have been no arrests, but an investigation is under way.

A Met spokesperson said: "The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours and days while officers carry out enquiries."

A Section 60 Order, which allows officers greater search powers, has been put in place to cover the E6, E7, E13 and E16 postcodes until 7.40am on Wednesday (December 30).

The Met spokesperson said: "The decision was taken, after careful consideration of all available information, in order to prevent further violent incidents.

"Any information could be vital to finding out what happened and bringing those responsible to justice."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, information contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.