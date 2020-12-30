Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after East Ham stabbing

Breaking

Published: 1:10 PM December 30, 2020

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing.

Officers arrested the 18-year-old on suspicion of murder at an address in Newham just after 11pm yesterday.

Police were called to Stondon Walk, East Ham, at 3.18pm on Tuesday, December 29 following reports of an attack on a man.

Police and paramedics found the 28-year-old had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Sgt Fenton Davis, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide), said: “This arrest is positive progress but we are still in the very early stages of our investigation.

"This took place in daylight, in a residential area, at a time when we know many people were in their homes.

“I believe there will be people in the community who either saw, heard or know something about this incident.

"They hold the key to helping us bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal for them to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows anything about what happened should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.