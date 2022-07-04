A man has been found guilty of murdering Michael Fadeyibi with a machete in Newham - as detectives try to track down his accomplice.

Christopher Owens-Wright, 23, of Chatsworth Road, Maryland, and a second suspect were both armed with machetes when they chased down 23-year-old Michael Fadeyibi and another man in Stratford in the early hours of August 6, 2021.

Michael Fadeyibi who was murdered with a machete in Henniker Road, Stratford by Christopher Owens-Wright - Credit: Met Police

After catching up with Michael in Henniker Road, Stratford, Owens-Wright and the accomplice stabbed him multiple times before leaving him dying in the street.

Despite the best attempts of paramedics, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man Michael was with was also stabbed, but luckily survived his injuries.

Owens-Wright was found guilty of murder and GBH relating to the second victim following a trial at Inner London Crown Court today (July 4).

A date has not yet been confirmed for him to be sentenced.

Following his conviction, police are appealing for information to locate 26-year-old Ryan Igbinovia, who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Ryan Igbinovia who police would like to speak to about the murder of Michael Fadeyibi in Stratford - Credit: Met Police

DCI Kelly Allen who is leading the investigation said: "Christopher Owens-Wright undertook a sustained and dogged pursuit of Michael Fadeyibi and his friend through the streets of Newham with the express purpose of catching them and inflicting serious harm on them.

“The prosecution likened this pursuit to a hunter tracking their prey and that is a disturbing image but one I cannot disagree with."

According to Scotland Yard, Michael and Owens-Wright had fallen out with each other in the days prior to the attack.

"What this falling out was over has not been established, but it was sufficient for Owens-Wright to arm himself with a machete and set out across the streets to hunt Michael and his friend down and attack them," added DCI Allen.

“Christopher Owens-Wright has been found guilty of murder but this is only half of the job completed.

"Michael’s family have been devastated by his death and they deserve to see both those responsible brought to justice.”

She urged anyone who has seen Ryan Igbinovia, or who knows where he is, to get in touch and speak to police in confidence.

Call 020 8345 1570, or speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.