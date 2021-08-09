Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests
- Credit: Met Police
Police have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Stratford and arrested three people on suspicion of murder.
Michael Fadeyibi, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with a stab wound to his neck in Henniker Road in the early hours of Friday, August 6.
A post-mortem examination the following day gave the preliminary cause of death as a brain haemorrhage.
A 19-year-old man, who was also found at the scene with stab injuries and taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was bailed pending further enquiries until early September.
Yesterday (August 8), a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
Two 24-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were arrested the same day on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remain in custody.
Officers from the Met's specialist crime command continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from any witnesses they haven't spoken to yet.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or call 101 quoting CAD 516/06AUG.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.