Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland

Published: 1:09 PM August 11, 2021

Michael Fadeyibi, 23, was found with a fatal stab wound in Henniker Road, Stratford. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Michael Fadeyibi in Maryland.

Christopher Owens-Wright of Chatsworth Road, Forest Gate, was charged in the early hours of this morning (August 11).

The 22-year-old is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today.

The charge follows officers and paramedics finding two men with stab injuries in Henniker Road at 1.41am on August 6.

Mr Fadeyibi had been stabbed in the neck. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday, August 7 gave the preliminary cause of death as a brain haemorrhage.

A 19-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without further action.

Two men aged 24 and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday, August 8 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries until a date in early September.