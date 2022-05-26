News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Burrard Road stabbing: Plea date set for Custom House murder accused

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:27 PM May 26, 2022
The Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) in The City

A plea and trial preparation hearing date has been set for murder accused Asim Hasan of Custom House, Newham - Credit: PA

The man accused of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in Custom House last week will return to court in August.

A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a home in Burrard Road after police were called to reports of a stabbing in the early hours of last Thursday, May 19.

Asim Hasan, 32, of Burrard Road was charged with murder and remanded the following day.

He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday - May 25 - where bail was opposed.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has now been listed for August 9 at the same court.

