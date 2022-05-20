News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Man charged with fatal stabbing of woman in Custom House

Holly Chant

Published: 3:13 PM May 20, 2022
Updated: 4:02 PM May 20, 2022
Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Asim Hasan, of Burrard Road, has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Newham - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old woman in Custom House. 

Police were called at around 6.30am yesterday morning - Thursday, May 19 - to reports of a stabbing at a residential address in Burrard Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended to the scene where a 34-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. 

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Asim Hasan, 32, also of Burrard Road, was charged early this morning (May 20).

He appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court later the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 26. 

The victim's family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Court Watch
London Live News
Women's Safety
Newham News
East London News

