A woman was stabbed to death at a home in Custom House this morning.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing a residential address in Burrard Road shortly before 6.30am today - Thursday, May 19 - with London Ambulance Service paramedics also attending.

A 24-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "A man, who we believe is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Officers are working to identify and inform the woman’s next of kin."