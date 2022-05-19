News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Crime

Woman stabbed to death at home in Custom House, man arrested

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:49 AM May 19, 2022
A woman was fatally stabbed in Burrard Road this morning

A woman was fatally stabbed in Burrard Road this morning - Credit: Google

A woman was stabbed to death at a home in Custom House this morning.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing a residential address in Burrard Road shortly before 6.30am today - Thursday, May 19 - with London Ambulance Service paramedics also attending.

A 24-year-old woman was found with stab wounds and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "A man, who we believe is known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Officers are working to identify and inform the woman’s next of kin."

London Live News
Knife Crime
Women's Safety
Newham News

Don't Miss

Missing teenager found safe

London Live News

Teenager from Newham found safe and well

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Pastor Onyeka Power Onyekwulu

The ex-gang member who turned from crime to become a pastor

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon
Joy for executive head Keri Edge at Ofsted's findings

Education News

Custom House school showing evidence of becoming outstanding, Ofsted says

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Stratford Magistrates' Court, where Gabriel Blake pleaded guilty to two charges

London Live News

Gainsborough Avenue stabbing: 14-year-old boy charged

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon