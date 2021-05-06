Woman arrested in Custom House fatal stabbing and shooting investigation

Published: 3:52 PM May 6, 2021

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Custom House on April 26. - Credit: MPS

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing and shooting of Abubakkar 'Junior’ Jah in Custom House.

The 30-year-old was taken to a police station on Sunday, May 2 and later released under investigation.

Junior, as he was also known, died in Coolfin Road on April 26.

The 18-year-old was found suffering from knife wounds by police, who were called at 2.45pm to reports of an injured man.

Officers later established he had also been shot.

The Met says his next of kin were notified, formal identification has taken place and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was knife and gunshot wounds.

Police believe Junior was shot and stabbed by a man who had approached him in a black Land Rover Discovery.

Det Ch Inspector Mark Wrigley, leading the investigation, said: “Despite the arrest made, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who was in the Coolfin Road area at the time of the murder.

“Were you in the area around the time of the murder? Did you drive through the Coolfin Road area and possibly have dashcam footage from around the time of the offence that shows a black Land Rover? Do you know why, or who by, the murder was committed?

“My team is ready to hear from anyone who has something to tell us, no matter how small or insignificant the information might seem, it could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 3715 or 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 4050/26April.

Information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.