Police name victim of Custom House fatal shooting and stabbing

Published: 4:53 PM May 4, 2021

The victim of a fatal stabbing and shooting in Newham has been named by the police.

Abubakkar Jah, who was also known as Junior, died in Coolfin Road, Custom House, on April 26.

The 18-year-old was found suffering from knife wounds by officers who were called at 2.45pm to reports of an injured man. Police later established he had also been shot.

His next of kin have been notified, however, formal identification is yet to take place, according to the Met.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday, April 28 at East Ham Mortuary.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command continue.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, said: "The investigation is still at a very early stage and we’re in the process of carrying out detailed forensic, CCTV analysis and house-to-house enquiries to establish the exact circumstances.

"We believe Junior was approached by a man in a car and was shot and stabbed by that same man.

"Were you in the area around the time of the murder? Do you have dashcam footage from Coolfin Road from that time? Do you know who committed the offence and why?

"My team is ready to hear from anyone who has something to tell us, no matter how small - the information you hold could prove to be vital to helping progress this investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 020 8345 3715, 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4050/26April.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org