Victim of Custom House attack was stabbed and shot to death

Published: 11:00 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM April 29, 2021

An 18-year-old man was shot and stabbed in Coolfin Road, Custom House on Monday, April 26. - Credit: Jon King

The victim of an attack in Custom House was shot and stabbed to death.

The 18-year-old man died on Coolfin Road on Monday, April 26, after the Met Police were called to reports of an injured man at about 2.45pm.

Officers believe the victim was approached by a man in a car before he was shot and stabbed by him - this is contrary to earlier information provided to this newspaper by police which said he had just been stabbed.

A Met spokesperson said: "Officers and paramedics found the man suffering from knife wounds. It was later established that he had also been shot.

"Despite the best efforts of medics, the victim sadly died at the scene."

His next of kin have been notified, but formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday, April 28 at East Ham Mortuary.

It found the cause of death to have been knife and gunshot wounds.

There have been no arrests, and enquiries into the circumstances by homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command continue.

The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley is leading the investigation. - Credit: Ken Mears

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "The investigation is still at a very early stage and we’re in the process of carrying out detailed forensic, CCTV analysis and house to house enquiries to establish the exact circumstances.

"Were you in the area around the time? Do you have dashcam footage from Coolfin Road from that time?

"Do you know who committed the offence and why? My team is ready to hear from anyone who has something to tell us, no matter how small - the information you hold could prove to be vital in helping progress this investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4050/26April.

Alternatively, provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org