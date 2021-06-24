The Boleyn Tavern welcomes back punters after £1.5m restoration

Published: 11:18 AM June 24, 2021

The Boleyn Tavern is reopening after a £1.5million restoration and 18-month closure.

Punters will be welcomed back through the doors of the historic watering hole on the corner of Green Street and Barking Road from today (Thursday, June 24).

Remarkable Pubs, which runs 16 boozers across the capital, has removed the sticky carpets and red lino floors to return The Boleyn back to how it would have looked on first opening.

Robert Thomas, founder and chairman of the business, said: "The overriding drive present in all our restoration projects is to reverse the philistinism displayed in so many areas of contemporary English pub design and replace it with something better. We do the utmost to make it happen."

There are nods to West Ham United dotted around the pub with this booth including a mirror featuring Bobby Moore. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The pub's walls include Hammers memorabilia in tribute to the venue once being a favourite of fans of West Ham United, which had its ground nearby before it moved to London Stadium in 2016.

There is even a nod to the club on the sign showing Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn above the pub's door.

You may also want to watch:

Anthony Clark of Whitechapel-based Clark Architecture and Design - which carried out the redesign - said: "It's been an amazing project."

He explained how a 1980s refurb was stripped away and replaced by hand-crafted wooden screens, trompe l'oeil glass panels, Italian marble floors and lincrusta wallpaper to recreate the pub's Victorian splendour.

This coloured glass skylight covers the new dining area. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A coloured glass skylight, spanning what would have been the billiards room but is now a servery and dining area, has also been lovingly restored.

Jake Miller, an artist and gallery owner who has worked on restoration projects for Remarkable Pubs, explained how the company was keen to respect The Boleyn's Victorian heritage.

"These amazing pubs were fantastic spaces for the community and we respect what these pubs were in their Victorian heyday," he said.

The venue was built on the site of a previous establishment at the height of the pub-building boom and opened in 1900.

It was then owned by The Cannon Brewery of Clerkenwell before being bought by Taylor Walker in 1930 and becoming part of Allied Breweries.

The Boleyn was designed by prominent pub architects Shoebridge and Rising, described in Mark Girouard’s book Victorian Pubs as "one of the liveliest firms of pub architects".