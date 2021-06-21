Video
Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters
- Credit: Andrew Baker
The Recorder has sneaked a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern ahead of its official reopening.
First opened in 1899, the historic boozer on the corner of Green Street and Barking Road is set to welcome back punters for a socially-distanced pint or two on Thursday, June 24.
England's 1966 World Cup winning captain, Bobby Moore, is among the football legends to have raised a glass at this Grade II-listed venue.
And now the finishing touches are being put to this past favourite of West Ham United fans after a painstaking restoration to its Victorian glory by independent chain Remarkable Pubs.
The National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors, a register of public houses, has praised The Boleyn Tavern for its "spectacular" glazed skylight, cast-iron columns and "a good deal" of etched glass.
And as this peek inside shows, there is more besides to feast the eyes.