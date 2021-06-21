Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters

Video

Published: 7:00 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM June 21, 2021

The Boleyn Tavern's main bar complete with wooden screens based on an original which remains and includes a pot man's door through which glass collectors would pass. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The Recorder has sneaked a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern ahead of its official reopening.

First opened in 1899, the historic boozer on the corner of Green Street and Barking Road is set to welcome back punters for a socially-distanced pint or two on Thursday, June 24.

England's 1966 World Cup winning captain, Bobby Moore, is among the football legends to have raised a glass at this Grade II-listed venue.

And now the finishing touches are being put to this past favourite of West Ham United fans after a painstaking restoration to its Victorian glory by independent chain Remarkable Pubs.

The pub's billiards room has been turned into a servery with booths which include mirrors with a special connection to England's 1966 World Cup win. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors, a register of public houses, has praised The Boleyn Tavern for its "spectacular" glazed skylight, cast-iron columns and "a good deal" of etched glass.

The Boleyn Tavern was a local for generations of West Ham United fans. - Credit: Remarkable Pubs Ltd

And as this peek inside shows, there is more besides to feast the eyes.