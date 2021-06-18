Looking back: five years since West Ham United left the Boleyn
- Credit: Adam Davy/PA WIRE
This summer marks five years since West Ham United left its former home at Upton Park.
Generations of Hammers fans enjoyed the highs and suffered the lows for 112 years at the Boleyn Ground before the club's move to London Stadium in 2016.
West Ham agreed the ground's sale to Galliard Group in 2014, hailing the developer's commitment to honour the club's history at the site.
Details of the deal for the London 2012 Olympic Stadium were made public ahead of the Stratford move.
Under the agreement, West Ham would pay £2.5million each year for the duration of a 99-year lease.
The last match at the Boleyn was against Manchester United on May 10, 2016, with West Ham winning 3-2.
Fan Liam Jarnecki recalled: "It was a very historic place. There was a special atmosphere to Upton Park because of its shape.
"It was a bit of a pressure cooker for opposing teams. Fans could be right on top of the pitch."
Liam, whose earliest Hammers memory is the 1975 FA Cup final, explained how the stadium's 35,000 capacity made it hard to get in without a season ticket.
But London Stadium can welcome 60,000 fans and according to Liam, the crowds are more diverse.
"The crowd used to be a lot of angry white men. They are still there - I'm probably one of them - but there are a lot of other people now and that's healthy," Liam said.
But a bigger venue has changed the atmosphere.
"When that wall of sound fills the stadium, it's incredible. But we've not had that. We as fans need to work out a way of coordinating ourselves," Liam, 52, added.
On August 4, 2016, more than 54,000 fans attended the Hammers' first match in their new home, which saw a 3-0 victory over Slovenian side NK Domezale.
Supporters came from near and far for the historic match, with some travelling from Australia.
The following month bulldozers moved onto the former ground as demolition work began.
Two years later, a sledgehammer was taken to the Olympic Stadium deal with the publication of an independent report which found Newham Council threw £40million of public money "down the drain" when a previous administration backed the deal.
The club now looks to its sixth season at London Stadium, with Europa League group stage fixtures.
"Pushing on from here, we should see some very good atmospheres," Liam said.