News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do

London 2012 anniversary: The free events taking place in the Olympic Park

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 1:57 PM June 10, 2022
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

There are a number of free events this summer in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears

This year marks the tenth anniversary since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games came to east London.

Here is a list of the free events taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this summer to celebrate the milestone.

The Great Get Together 

The annual community event is set to take over the south of the park and Stadium Island on Saturday, July 23.

On the main stage there will be performances from UD Music’s Flames Collective, up and coming BBC Introducing artists and dance performances.

Family dance workshops will also be available as well as street theatre, circus skills and storytelling from Discover Storytelling Centre.

People will also be able to experience t-shirt making, flower design, face painting, roller skating and funfair rides.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found on fire in East Ham park dies
  2. 2 Stratford woman fined for Covid breaches at Sarah Everard vigil
  3. 3 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
  1. 4 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in May
  2. 5 Covid bulletin: June admissions steady at east London hospitals
  3. 6 London 2012 anniversary: The free events taking place in the Olympic Park
  4. 7 Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham
  5. 8 Missing: Police say 15-year-old girl could be in Ilford or Stratford
  6. 9 Retired Ilford teacher bumps into former pupil on 53-mile cycle challenge
  7. 10 Appeal: Rolex watch stolen by masked group in Plaistow cafe robbery

Anyone who fancies trying a range of Olympic and Paralympic sports can do so, including cycling and tennis.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will join east Londoners in lighting an anniversary legacy flame next to London Stadium the day before (July 22).

Festival site 

The north of the park is hosting a festival site from Sunday July 24 until Monday August 8. 

The fortnight will feature mass karaoke, movies and footage of gold medal winning moments from London 2012.

Activities on offer are to include table tennis, fitness workshops, giant treadmill The Tumbleator and garden games.

There will also be live performances from bands and DJs, and a giant walk-in statue by disability rights activist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

Olympian Dame Laura Kenny holding the Olympic torch

Dame Laura Kenny holding a London 2012 Olympic torch at the launch of the exhibition - Credit: Ken Mears

10 Years On exhibition

An exhibition, which was opened by Dame Laura Kenny, looks back on London 2012 and examines the legacy of the Games.

See medals, torches and other memorabilia from the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

The exhibition runs until September and is open daily from 9am until 6pm.


Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
East London News
Newham News

Don't Miss

The Community Safety Days of Action brought police and council officers together to tackle issues in Newham

Newham Council

Newham: Days of action target fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Manor Park march

Manor Park prostitution PSPO 'under consideration', authorities say

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Pandit Sudarshan Das with the drums

Newham drum teacher sets 16-hour world drumming record for Queen's Jubilee

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon
IMD Legion is an east London-based dance group, with a total of 70 dancers overall

London Live News

Newham dance group voted out in Britain's Got Talent semi-final

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon