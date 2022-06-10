London 2012 anniversary: The free events taking place in the Olympic Park

There are a number of free events this summer in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears

This year marks the tenth anniversary since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games came to east London.

Here is a list of the free events taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this summer to celebrate the milestone.

The Great Get Together

The annual community event is set to take over the south of the park and Stadium Island on Saturday, July 23.

On the main stage there will be performances from UD Music’s Flames Collective, up and coming BBC Introducing artists and dance performances.

Family dance workshops will also be available as well as street theatre, circus skills and storytelling from Discover Storytelling Centre.

People will also be able to experience t-shirt making, flower design, face painting, roller skating and funfair rides.

Anyone who fancies trying a range of Olympic and Paralympic sports can do so, including cycling and tennis.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will join east Londoners in lighting an anniversary legacy flame next to London Stadium the day before (July 22).

Festival site

The north of the park is hosting a festival site from Sunday July 24 until Monday August 8.

The fortnight will feature mass karaoke, movies and footage of gold medal winning moments from London 2012.

Activities on offer are to include table tennis, fitness workshops, giant treadmill The Tumbleator and garden games.

There will also be live performances from bands and DJs, and a giant walk-in statue by disability rights activist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

Dame Laura Kenny holding a London 2012 Olympic torch at the launch of the exhibition - Credit: Ken Mears

10 Years On exhibition

An exhibition, which was opened by Dame Laura Kenny, looks back on London 2012 and examines the legacy of the Games.

See medals, torches and other memorabilia from the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

The exhibition runs until September and is open daily from 9am until 6pm.



