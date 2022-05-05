Dame Laura Kenny launches London 2012 anniversary exhibition

Britain's most decorated female Olympian visited the site of her London 2012 triumphs to open an exhibition looking back on the Games.

Dame Laura Kenny attended an event at Lee Valley VeloPark, where she also met children born in 2012 from Mossbourne Riverside Academy in Hackney.

The exhibition includes items such as 2012 medals and a petal from the Olympic cauldron.

Dame Laura Kenny speaks at the opening of the exhibition - Credit: Ken Mears

It also reflects on the legacy of the games, including changes to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the ongoing creation of cultural district East Bank.

Dame Laura, who won gold at London 2012 in team pursuit and omnium, said: "London 2012 for me was a life-changing experience and I think to be able to have this exhibition here is going to bring some of those memories to so many people.

"The way London 2012 grabbed the next generation's mind was something I think nobody could have expected.

Mossbourne Riverside Academy pupils with London 2012 mascot Wenlock - Credit: Ken Mears

"I'm proud that I could be a small part of this exhibition which will hopefully inspire the next lot to come through too."

She was joined at the venue by Paralympic gold medallists Neil and Lora Fachie.

The couple, who are both visually impaired, had contrasting fortunes at the 2012 Games.

Paralympians Lora and Neil Fachie - Credit: Ken Mears

Neil won gold in the tandem B one kilometre time trial and silver in the tandem B sprint but Lora suffered heartbreak when a mechanical failure scuppered her chances of victory in the tandem B road race.

Both look back on London 2012 as a pivotal moment for Paralympic sport.

Medals and torches from London 2012 are on display - Credit: Ken Mears

Neil said: "When we were walking to events, we had to be chaperoned by security guards because we were Paralympians and everyone knew who we were.

"We were like rock stars and it was something we had never experienced before and something we'll never forget.

"Obviously Paralympic sport has pushed on from that point and this was probably the starting point for the Paralympics being a global event so it's a privilege to be back."

An event was held to launch the exhibition at the Lee Valley VeloPark - Credit: Ken Mears

Gloves and shoes worn by Neil during his gold-medal ride are also among the exhibits, while information boards detail the history of the Paralympics.

The VeloPark, which is owned by Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, is set to host cycling events at the Commonwealth Games later this year.

The authority's chief executive Shaun Dawson said: "The exhibition here is all about bringing back the memories and magic of 2012."