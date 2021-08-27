News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Wendy's restaurant opens in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:20 PM August 27, 2021   
A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public.

File image of a Wendy's staff member with a tray of Frostys. - Credit: Wendy's

US burger chain Wendy's has opened its new restaurant in Stratford today (August 27).

It is the fast food brand's second UK eatery after opening in Reading in June.

The restaurants mark the return of Wendy's to UK shores after around two decades.

Signature menu options include the Baconator, spicy chicken sandwich and the Frosty dessert.

The Stratford unit can be found at the front of the Stratford Centre in Broadway and includes a multi-floor dining area.

MORE: Newham Green Party co-chairs slam council over Wendy's ads

Food and Drink
Stratford News

