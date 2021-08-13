Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed

Published: 10:18 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM August 13, 2021

US burger chain Wendy's has confirmed the opening date of its new restaurant in Stratford.

Wendy's will officially opens its second UK restaurant, which is located in the front of the Stratford Shopping Centre at 52 Broadway, on Friday, August 27.

It will be the first multi-floor dining room for Wendy’s in the UK, with views looking out onto St. John’s Church and the surrounding area.

The brand marked its return, about two decades after closing its UK stores, with the opening of a restaurant in Reading in June.

At the time, The Wendy’s Company international chief marketing officer Liz Geraghty said: “We’re very proud to serve hamburgers using fresh, British beef patties topped with fresh British produce.

“We use locally-sourced ingredients wherever possible and all menu items are made to order and can be customised."

Wendy’s Stratford will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options, including signature US favourites such as the Baconator, Dave’s single, spicy chicken sandwich and the Frosty dessert.

There will also be UK exclusives items: the veggie stack, veggie bites, and avocado veggie salad.

People will be able to order from the Wendy's through UberEats.