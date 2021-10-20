News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sir David Amess remembered as 'loved husband, father, MP and St Bon's boy'

Jon King

Published: 9:00 AM October 20, 2021   
A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died after he was stabbed at a constituency surgery. - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid to the late MP Sir David Amess, who was born in Newham.

Councillors shared memories of Sir David at a meeting at Old Town Hall, Stratford, on Monday (October 18).

The 69-year-old MP for Southend West was born in Plaistow and was a former pupil of St Bonaventure's school in Forest Gate.

A police officer arranges flowers and tributes outside Belfairs Methodist Church where Sir David Amess died. - Credit: PA

He died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, October 15.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Cllr Alan Griffiths recalled meeting Sir David at the 1979 general election.

He arrived at a polling station with a tune promoting Margaret Thatcher "blaring out of his car", he said.

Sir David was runner up after contesting the Newham North West seat at the election, garnering 7,937 votes for the Conservative Party and a 26.5 per cent share of the vote.

"That made him the most popular Conservative of all those who ever stood for the former Newham North West constituency," Cllr Griffiths said.

The meeting heard Sir David stood for council office in 1974 and 1978, more than doubling his vote between the two local elections, standing for the former Forest Gate ward.

"No Conservative since had more votes. It's fair to say, he was probably one of our more popular and redoubtable opponents," the Labour Party councillor said.

Cllr Terry Paul paid tribute to Sir David as "a knight of the realm, loved father, husband, MP and St Bon's boy".

"He was, and always will remain to many of us, a Bon's boy," Cllr Paul added.

Sir David is said to have started his political career at the secondary where he ran in school elections on a campaign calling for the bombing of the "very racist" Rhodesian government and limits on homework.

"David has always been part of the St Bon's furniture," said the councillor, who is a former St Bon's pupil too.

"We were always told that if David Amess can be a Tory and an MP, then there is nothing we can't do."

Sir David at a special mass held at St Antony's for his mother Maud Amess who lived in Forest Gate all her life. Pictured here with sister Angela Burns and Father Denis Hall. - Credit: John Hercock

The MP was a regular visitor to the school where he planted a tree in memory of his mother, Maud, who lived in the borough all her life.

"He will always be part of the school. He will be deeply missed by many of us," Cllr Paul said.

