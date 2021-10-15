'Simply horrifying': Newham MPs react after stabbing of Sir David Amess

Updated

Published: 2:48 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM October 15, 2021

Newham MPs have reacted to the "simply horrifying" fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

The Plaistow-born Tory MP for Southend West was stabbed in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea where he had been holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

Essex Police has confirmed that the 69 year-old father of five died at the scene.

A 25 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A knife was recovered at the scene by officers.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown tweeted: "I have no words, just utter sadness and despair. Rest in power David Amess."

I have no words, just utter sadness and despair.



Rest in power David Amess — Lyn Brown 🌹 (@lynbrownmp) October 15, 2021

You may also want to watch:

Commenting before news of Sir David's death, Stephen Timms MP, who represents East Ham, said he felt "[a]ppalled to hear" of the attack.

"I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news," he tweeted.

Appalled to hear of the attack on @amessd_southend today. I know him well and am thinking of him with very best wishes as we await further news — Stephen Timms (@stephenctimms) October 15, 2021

Mr Timms suffered an attack while holding a constituency surgery at Beckton Globe Library in 2010, when he was stabbed twice in the stomach.

His assistant and a first aider helped him until an ambulance crew arrived.

Roshonara Choudhry, who was then 21 and from East Ham, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Sir David was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, according to Essex Police. - Credit: Essex Police

Sir David had been Southend West's MP since 1997 and supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

According to Southend West Conservatives website, he went to St Bonaventure's School in Forest Gate and contested Newham North West in the 1979 general election.

We are devastated to hear alumnus Sir David Amess has died from his injuries today.We are praying for his beautiful family & cannot believe such a kind & gentle soul has died in such a way. May St Bonaventure and all the choirs of angels come to greet him & guide him to paradise. — St Bonaventure's🇬🇧 (@stbons) October 15, 2021

In a tweet made before news of Sir David's death, Lyn Brown described the news of the attack as "[s]imply horrifying".

She added: "David grew up just a few miles from me and has always been such a friendly cheery face at work.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. Take care David - sending love."

Simply horrifying.



David grew up just a few miles from me and has always been such a friendly cheery face at work. My thoughts are with his family and friends.



Take care David - sending love. https://t.co/slrGkDT0Er — Lyn Brown 🌹 (@lynbrownmp) October 15, 2021

Brendan Cox, widower of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in an attack in 2016, described the stabbing as "as cowardly as it gets".

He tweeted: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith tweeted: "My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

"Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life."

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a stabbing just after 12.05pm today (October 15).

A man was arrested and a knife recovered by the police. The man is currently in custody.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

"We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly."

Additional reporting by Press Association.