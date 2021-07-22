News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Canning Town bus station stays closed as 'urgent' investigation underway

Jon King

Published: 4:08 PM July 22, 2021   
Canning Town bus station remains closed as TfL carries out an "urgent" investigation. - Credit: Google

An "urgent" investigation is being carried out after a man was injured when glass fell from a bus station canopy in Canning Town.

Police cordoned off the hub at Canning Town station on Tuesday, July 20 following the fall and it remains closed.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: "We are deeply sorry that a person was injured at Canning Town bus station.

"We are carrying out a full and urgent investigation into what happened."

TfL aims to reopen the station as soon as possible and has advised customers to board or alight buses at the stops before or after Canning Town.

There are currently 14 bus routes on diversion because of the incident, which did not result in life-threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

