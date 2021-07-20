Updated
Man injured as glass falls from Canning Town bus station canopy
A man has been injured after glass fell from a canopy at Canning Town bus station.
The area around the hub was taped off by the Metropolitan Police earlier this afternoon (July 20).
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.35am today (20 July) to reports of a person injured at Canning Town bus station.
"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car. A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."
Transport for London (TfL) has warned of access issues, adding that there is no step-free access to the Tube station.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said one male suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.
