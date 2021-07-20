News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man injured as glass falls from Canning Town bus station canopy

Jon King

Published: 4:33 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 4:54 PM July 20, 2021
canning town bus station

Glass has fallen from a canopy at Canning Town bus station. - Credit: Google

A man has been injured after glass fell from a canopy at Canning Town bus station.

The area around the hub was taped off by the Metropolitan Police earlier this afternoon (July 20).

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.35am today (20 July) to reports of a person injured at Canning Town bus station.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a car. A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."

Transport for London (TfL) has warned of access issues, adding that there is no step-free access to the Tube station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said one male suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.

