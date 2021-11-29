The Christmas lights switch-on in Stratford that popstar Alexandra Burke was set to headline has been cancelled over "health and safety fears".

The Islington-born singer - who has sold over five million records since she won the ITV show The X Factor in 2008 - was due to perform a selection of her greatest hits on-stage at the former Olympic Athletes’ Village in Stratford this Thursday (December 2).

But organiser Get Living decided to pull the event after it was subject to "unprecedented interest", including huge numbers of requests for free tickets.

A spokesperson for Get Living said: “It is with great disappointment that following discussions with the Metropolitan Police, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel The E20 Xmas Light Switch On.

“Following an extensive risk assessment which took into account the unprecedented interest in the event, we have made the decision to cancel to protect the health and safety of attendees and local residents.

“Public safety is absolutely paramount to Get Living and Team East Village, so while we are very sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to attending, we sadly cannot allow the event to go ahead in its current format."

They said they are hoping to secure a date for the popstar to perform next summer.

"We are working with her team to reschedule," they said.

"Thank you to all those who took the time to register and we look forward to welcoming you to East Village soon.”

Alexandra was due to take to the stage for a 40-minute performance, following a supporting bill from Luke Carey, the Guitar Tuition East London band, carols from the Newham Music choir and DJ Rami Radi.

After winning The X Factor, Alexandra released the winner's single Hallelujah, which became the European record holder for the most singles sold over a 24-hour period by selling 105,000 in one day.

It was also the UK's top-selling single of 2008 and that year's Christmas number one.