Hallelujah! Alexandra Burke to headline Stratford Christmas lights switch-on

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:57 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 2:24 PM November 10, 2021
Popstar Alexandra Burke will headline the Christmas lights switch-on at a free event at Stratford's East Village next month.

The Islington-born singer - who has sold over five million records since she won the ITV show The X Factor in 2008 - will perform a selection of her greatest hits on-stage at the former Olympic Athletes’ Village on December 2.

After winning The X Factor, Alexandra released the winner's single Hallelujah, which became the European record holder for the most singles sold over a 24-hour period by selling 105,000 in one day. 

It was also the UK's top-selling single of 2008 and that year's Christmas number one. 

Tickets for the festive celebration include a mince pie or mulled wine on arrival supplied by local bakery Signorelli, to get people into the Christmas spirit.

Starting from 6pm, there will also be a host of fun family activities, including a kids' Christmas craft workshop, fairground rides, a Ferris wheel, and food form east London vendors like Roots, Mother Kelly’s and Ban Be.

Alexandra will take to the stage at 8.15pm for her 40-minute performance, following a supporting bill from Luke Carey, the Guitar Tuition East London band, carols from the Newham Music choir and DJ Rami Radi.

Eoin Thomas, community and events lead at rental firm Get Living, which is behind the event said: “Our Christmas event at East Village is one of our favourite moments of the year and we’re delighted to bring it back after a two-year wait.

"We’re thrilled too that the incredibly talented Alexandra Burke will be helping us turn on the Christmas lights and performing her amazing hits. 

"With fun and games for the whole family, it’s an event that all ages will enjoy.”

Tickets for Alexandra Burke in E20: The Xmas Lights Switch On are free at getliving.com/events.

