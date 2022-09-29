Silvertown Tunnel construction site fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a fire at Transport for London's (TfL) Silvertown Tunnel construction site in Newham.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at 10.30pm on Tuesday (September 27) which resulted in damage to a conveyor belt in the tunnel boring machine launch chamber. No injuries were reported.

Station Commander Daniel Capon, who was at the scene, said: “Access to the fire was challenging, with firefighters working to reach a sub-surface conveyor belt. Crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control.”

It comes just three weeks after tunnelling work began on the controversial £2.2billion project, which will link the Greenwich Peninsula to West Silvertown via a new road under the River Thames.

Green Party London Assembly Member Sian Berry, who has campaigned against the construction of the tunnel, said the scale of the damage was “very worrying”.

She said: “I was concerned to see the fire at the Silvertown Road Tunnel worksite near City Hall late on Tuesday.

Sian Berry AM - Credit: Jon King

"I have obtained up to date pictures of the aftermath of the fire and to see this level of damage to a worksite that ought to be carefully and safely managed is very worrying.

“I have asked for an update on the investigation from London Fire Brigade and expect the causes of this fire and future management of this long contract to be looked at closely by Transport for London to ensure it is made fully safe.”

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the fire show significant damage to the conveyor belt used to remove waste material from the launch chamber of the Silvertown Tunnel.

A TfL spokesperson said: “All emergency procedures were followed and nobody was hurt as a result. Safety is our top priority and an urgent investigation with Riverlinx and its contractors is underway to fully understand the cause of the fire.”

The tunnel scheme has faced opposition, with critics saying it will increase traffic and contribute to poor air quality.

But Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and TfL have said the new tunnel is needed to relieve congestion from the nearby Blackwall Tunnel, which is closed an average of 700 times a year, and tolls on both the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels will mitigate any potential increase in traffic.