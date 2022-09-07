Tunnelling work for a controversial new £2 billion river crossing has begun, despite fierce opposition.

The Silvertown Tunnel will be the first new river crossing in London in over 30 years and will link Newham to the Greenwich peninsula via a 1.4-kilometre road tunnel under the River Thames.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed the 82-metre tunnel boring machine being used to dig the crossing had been launched, putting it on course to open as planned by 2025.

The project has been the subject of much controversy since it was given the green light by the government in 2018, with critics warning that building a new road in an area with some of the worst pollution in the country would further worsen air quality and contradict the mayor of London’s net-zero targets.

But Sadiq Khan and TfL have said the new tunnel is needed to relieve congestion from the nearby Blackwall Tunnel, which is closed an average of 700 times a year, and tolls on both the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels will mitigate any potential increase in traffic.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London - Credit: PA

TfL has also said the tunnel will be “public transport-focused” and will provide new bus links across the Thames in east London, with at least 20 buses per hour expected to use the route.

Critics, though, have pointed out that the tunnel’s dedicated bus lanes will be shared by HGVs.

Helen Wright, head of the Silvertown Tunnel programme at TfL, said: “The start of tunnelling is a huge step forward for this project and we are committed to working hard to ensure that it is delivered with minimal impact to Londoners.

"As well as reducing congestion and providing better cross-river bus opportunities, the new tunnel will also help deliver a wide range of local improvements, including dedicated walking and cycling infrastructure and new landscaping.

"We are working actively on these designs and we hope we can share these with local residents and stakeholders shortly, ahead of starting work on them within the next year.”

Green Party London Assembly Member Sian Berry, who has been a vocal opponent of the scheme, said it was a “vast new road building project” which will “increase car dependency and risk new traffic and pollution” for those living in the vicinity of the tunnel.

Green Party London AM Sian Berry - Credit: Archant

Ms Berry said: “The opposition to this scheme comes from the spectrum of political parties and local councils who know what a mistake it is to build new roads in a climate emergency.

“The start of tunnelling does not end the campaign to stop this project from causing huge damage to Londoners’ health.

"A new tunnel could provide a new river crossing for walking, cycling and public transport links, and we are already working with local people to put better ideas to the mayor.

"He should start to listen to us.”

In addition to councillors and Assembly Members from the Greens and Liberal Democrats, Sadiq Khan has faced opposition to the Silvertown Tunnel from members of his own party.

In July, it was reported Mr Khan had complained about the conduct of Newham Council leader Rokhsana Fiaz after she shared a post on social media accusing the GLA of “lies and half-truths” over the project.

Earlier this year, Labour-led Greenwich Council became the latest London council to pass a motion calling for work on the tunnel to be halted, following a similar motion passed by Newham Council two weeks prior.

Labour-led Lewisham and Hackney councils voted to oppose the scheme in 2015 before it had officially received government approval.

Mr Khan has claimed opponents of the tunnel are “living in never-never land” and “want to put off tough decisions”.

As part of the long-term funding settlement agreed between TfL and the Department for Transport last week, the government has said it expects TfL to “continue to deliver the committed major projects in its capital programme” which includes the Silvertown Tunnel.