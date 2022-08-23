'Several weeks' of disruption if waste strike goes ahead, mayor warns

Newham Council has warned residents could face "several weeks" of disruption to waste and recycling services if a planned strike goes ahead.

Around 130 drivers and loaders employed by the authority are set to take action between August 27 and September 3.

Unite said its members are demanding a "significant" pay increase to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Steve Edwards, regional officer for the union, has claimed there is "a gaping hole" in the workers' pay.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said the council's chief executive Colin Ansell and officers are in negotiations with Unite to avert the strike.

"Like many, I am very concerned about the impact that this will have on refuse and recycling collections as well as the cleanliness of our borough," she added.

Ms Fiaz said that staff in the waste and recycling service have been offered a pay rise of between 7.8 and 9.9 per cent in line with a national pay offer.

But the council cannot afford the extra pay demand on top of this, according to the mayor.

If applied to all council staff, she said it would stretch to "tens of millions" per year.

Ms Fiaz added that the authority and the union are now in independent conciliation talks facilitated by ACAS – the national body that works to resolve workplace disputes.

"Progress was made last week, and there are plans for further discussions this week," she claimed.

"If the week-long strike action does go ahead, it will cause disruption to refuse and recycling collections for several weeks as the service area catches up with the backlog of collections across the borough."

The authority said it plans to prioritise waste collection and cleaning services on the borough's main roads and estates, particularly blocks of flats.

A spokesperson added: "Waste and recycling from houses is unlikely be collected during the strike period if we do not have sufficient members of staff in work to run the services."

Residents will be able to take bags of household rubbish to temporary drop-off points between August 27 and September 11, the council said.

These will be at Little Ilford Park service area, Reynolds Avenue; Shaftesbury Road Car Park, 85 Shaftesbury Road, Upton Park; Church Street Car Park, 30-46 Church Street, West Ham and Freemasons Road / Coolfin Road Car Park in front of shops, 78 Coolfin Road, Custom House.

These sites will be open from 7am to 8pm, a council spokesperson said, with Jenkins Lane Re-use and Recycling Centre also available for residents to take waste to.